Two films from Iran to be screened in Cannes

Two Iranian films will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, the organizers announced.

Mohammad Rasoulof's 'Lerd' (Dregs) will be screened in UN Certain Regard section of the festival. In addition, '24 Frames' by Abbas Kiarostami will also have its special screening in the festival's 70th Anniversary Events section.

Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu will preside over the panel of jury in the short films competition.

The Cinéfondation competition will feature 15 other movies. The films are from Bosnia-Herzegovina, France, Taiwan, Argentina, Japan, India, the UK, the US, Slovakia, Israel and Belgium.

The line-up for the festival unveils a notable rise in female directors making the list.

A total of 12 will have films screened at the prestigious festival, up from 2016's nine and a significant change from 2012's festival, where no films by female directors were shown.

Cannes faced embarrassment in 2015 after several women were turned away from the premiere of 'Carol' for wearing flat-soled shoes rather than high heels back. The poster for the 2017 festival has also been criticized for using a heavily photoshopped image of Italian actress Claudia Cardinale.

In a press conference, festival president Pierre Lescure — alongside General Thierry Frémaux — announced the Official Selection, including the eighteen films that will be in competition this year, including Naomi Kawase's 'Radiance' and Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here'.

Kristen Stewart's directorial short film, 'Come Swim', will also premiere at Cannes. Last year the actress starred in Olivier Assayas' film 'Personal Shopper', which was booed by the audience at Cannes, despite positive reviews.

Also at the festival, two episodes of the eagerly anticipated reboot of David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' will be shown.

The 70th edition of the festival will take place from the May 17 to 28.