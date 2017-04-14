RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 15, 2017 0741 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190829
Publish Date: Fri, 14 Apr 2017 18:52:46 GMT
Service: Iran

Ecuador to recount 12 percent of presidential votes

Ecuador to recount 12 percent of presidential votes

Ecuador will recount almost 1.3 million ballots from the country's presidential election earlier this month, 12 percent of the total, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said.

Socialist Lenin Moreno won the April 2 second round with a 51.15 percent share – more than 226,000 votes ahead of his conservative rival Guillermo Lasso, who has alleged fraud, refused to accept the result and asked for a full recount, AFP reported.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the electoral council said it approved a "recount of the votes corresponding to the disputed tallies" to be held on Tuesday.

A total of 1,275,450 votes will be recounted – 12 percent of the 10,637,996 votes cast.

Lasso, a right-wing former banker, dismissed the announcement.

"We will not accept anything less than the opening of all ballot boxes for the recount of all votes," he said in a statement.

"We will not endorse any partial opening of ballot boxes with our presence."

The CNE said only those votes disputed on a technical basis would be reviewed, adding that a full recount has "no legal basis."

The council had set April 12 as a deadline for challenges and appeals.

Following the vote, the Organization of American States said its election observers "witnessed that there were no discrepancies between the ballot papers they observed and the official figures" reported by the council.

However, some Lasso supporters protested outside election offices in Quito and other cities. There were no injuries or arrests.

Moreno is set to replace fellow socialist President Rafael Correa on May 24.

His election bucks a trend in Latin America, where more than a decade of leftist dominance is on the wane.

   
KeyWords
Ecuador
presidential
vote
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0918 sec