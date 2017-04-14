WHO: Smoking to kill 200 million in China this century

Smoking-related diseases will claim 200 million lives in China this century and plunge tens of millions into poverty, a report said Friday.

China is the world's largest consumer and producer of tobacco, and the industry provides the government with colossal sums, AFP reported.

In 2015, it recorded 1.1 trillion yuan ($160 billion) in profits, up 20 percent year-on-year.

But a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said Friday that the Asian giant will suffer an economic toll if it does not urgently reduce its smoking population.

The paper – called "The Bill China Cannot Afford" – estimated that the total annual economic cost of tobacco use in the country in 2014 was 350 billion yuan, up tenfold from 2000.

"If nothing is done to reduce [the death rate] and introduce more progressive policies, the consequences could be devastating not just for the health of people across the country, but also for China's economy as a whole," WHO China representative Bernhard Schwartlander said in a statement.

The calculation includes both the direct costs of treating tobacco-related illness and the indirect costs such as lost work productivity.

Twenty-eight percent of all adults and 50 percent of men in China are estimated to smoke regularly.

The organizations recommended a smoke-free policy across the country akin to laws in Beijing and Shanghai, where smoking is banned in most public places.