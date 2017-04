Junior GR wrestlers hand Iran Azerbaijan runner-up title

Sports Desk

Iranian junior Greco-Roman (GR) wrestlers collected five golds, two silvers and a bronze at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Cup to finish in second place at the end of the international meet.

Host Azerbaijan won the title. Georgia stood third in the tournament, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Iranian squad comprised 12 wrestlers including Sajjad Abbaspour, Iman Mohammadi, Amir-Hossein Khansari, Omid Arami, Mohsen Madhani, Mehrdad Mo’menzadeh, Mostafa Kaid-Khordeh, Ali Kabiri, Mehran Saadati, Hamed Abdevali, Vahid Dadkhah and Mojtaba Hosseini.

In addition to Iranians, 110 wrestlers from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Belarus had taken part in the tournament.

The Iranian squad’s golds were snatched by Khansari (50kg), Arami (54kg), Kabiri (69kg), Abdevali (85kg) and Dadkhah (100kg). Abbaspour (42kg) and Hosseini (100kg) won silver for their team. Kaid-Khordeh (63kg) earned Iran’s sole bronze.

The bouts were held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Thursday.