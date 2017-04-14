Iran’s Shardari Varamin named champion in WTF G1

Sports Desk

Iran’s Shardari Varamin was crowned champion in the 7th Asian Club Taekwondo Championship – World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) G1, powering past Shohada-ye Modafe Haram from the capital of the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran, Sari, 4-1 in the final showdown.

In addition to Iranians, Taekwondokas from Oman, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq took part in the meet which was held in Sari on Thursday and Friday. The bouts were held in five weight categories of -54kg, -63kg, -72kg, -82kg and +82kg, varzesh3.com reported.

Besides, Shardari Varamin and Sari’s Shohada-ye Modafe Haram, Moghavemat was the other Iranian club which took part in the meet. Moghavemat was scheduled to face Omani Taekwondokas in the third place playoff, but they refrained from fighting their Iranian counterparts due to being injured.