Kolakovic recalls 20 volleyballers to Iran’s WL 2017 training camp

Sports Desk

Montenegrin head coach of Iran men’s national volleyball team Igor Kolakovic called up 20 players to hold a 10-day training camp as a part of the side’s preparations for a number major international meets and tournaments.

In 2017, Iran will take part in the FIVB Volleyball World League 2017, FIVB Volleyball World Grand Champions Cup, Asian Men's Volleyball Championship and FIVB Volleyball World Championship qualifiers, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The 10-day camp will start as of today. Following the training camp, Kolakovic will select 17 or 18 of the invited players to play for the team in the FIVB Volleyball World League 2017.

The called up players are Saeid Marouf, Mohammad Taher Vadi, Farhad Sal Afzoun, Javad Hossein Abadi, Reza Qara, Amir Ghafour, Farhad Nazari Afshar, Farhad Qaemi, Mojtaba Mirzajanpour, Milad Ebadipour, Mohammad-Javad Ma’navi-Nejad, Mohammad Mousavi, Adel Gholami, Saman Faezi, Masoud Gholami, Mehdi Marandi, Mostafa Heidari, Pouria Fayyazi, Ali Shafiei and Mohammad Fallah.