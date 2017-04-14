Iran U-20 side to play football friendlies with Senegal

Iran is scheduled to play two friendly fixtures against Senegal as part of its preparations for the forthcoming Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) U-20 World Cup.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) reported on Thursday that Senegal will travel to the Iranian capital of Tehran on May 4, Press TV reported.

The friendly matches are scheduled to be played on May 7 and May 10.

During the official draw conducted at the Suwon Artrium in Suwon, located about 30 kilometers south of South Korea's capital, Seoul, on March 15, the Iranian outfit, , also known as Iran Youth Team, joined squads from Costa Rica, Portugal and Zambia in Group C of FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Argentina, England, Guinea and South Korea form Group A in the upcoming tournament.

Group B consists of Germany, Mexico, Vanuatu and Venezuela. Italy, Japan, South Africa and Uruguay are drawn in Group D.

While France, Honduras, New Zealand and Vietnam make up Group E; Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and the United States are pitted against each other in Group F.

The 21st edition of the meet will be hosted by South Korea during May 20-June 11.