Buses evacuate hundreds from four besieged Syrian towns

Hundreds of civilians and armed group members who have been under siege for more than two years left four Syrian towns in fleets of buses Friday under a delayed evacuation deal.

At least 80 buses left the government-held towns of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib Province in the northwest, an AFP correspondent said.

They arrived at a marshaling point in Rashidin, west of government-held second city Aleppo, followed by 20 ambulances.

Most of the evacuees from the two towns were women, children or elderly people.

The pro-government Al Watan newspaper said 5,000 people were on board the buses. It said 3,000 more were to follow in a second convoy.

More than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated under the deal, which began on Wednesday with an exchange of prisoners between armed groups and government forces.

All 16,000 residents of Foua and Kefraya are expected to leave, heading to government-held Aleppo, the coastal province of Latakia, or Damascus.

There has been a string of such agreements through Syria's six-year war. They have been touted by the government as the best way to end the fighting but have been controversial with the armed groups.

Critics say the population movements are permanently changing the ethnic and religious map, but in an exclusive interview with AFP on Wednesday, President Bashar al-Assad insisted they were only temporary, and people would return to their homes once the “terrorists” had been defeated.

The evacuation of the four towns in the provinces of Idlib and Rif Dimashq had been due to start on April 4.

But implementation of the deal was repeatedly delayed.

Foua and Kefraya have been under armed groups’ siege, while the towns of Zabadani and Madaya are surrounded by government forces.

Civilian residents of Madaya and Zabadani will reportedly be allowed to remain if they choose. Those who opt to leave with the armed groups will head to Idlib.

The four towns are part of a longstanding agreement reached in 2015 that requires aid deliveries and evacuations to be carried out to all areas simultaneously.

But access has been limited, with food and medical shortages causing malnutrition, illness and even death among besieged residents.

The UN says 4.72 million Syrians are in so-called hard-to-reach areas, including 600,000 people under siege.