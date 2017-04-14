RSS
April 15, 2017 0740 GMT

News ID:190841
Publish Date: Fri, 14 Apr 2017 19:44:21 GMT
Service: Iran

French presidential race tightens further as vote looms

France's presidential election race looked tighter than it has all year on Friday, just over a week before voting opens as a new opinion poll put the four leading candidates only three percentage points apart.

The two highest scorers in the first round on April 23 will go through to contest a run-off on May 7. The race has been tightening for weeks, even though centrist Emmanuel Macron remains favorite, Reuters reported.

According to the poll by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for Le Monde newspaper, Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will tie on 22 percent each in the first round next Sunday, with the far-left's Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative Francois Fillon on 20 and 19 percent respectively.

That made the most likely second-round scenario one that pits Le Pen against Macron. Consistently with most other surveys, the poll showed Macron winning that face-off with 63 percent of the vote.

Other polls have also been showing the race tightening during April, with the two leaders losing ground and the chasing pair, especially Melenchon, picking up support.

Melenchon's rise on the back of a strong performance in television debates is worrying investors, who fear his hostility to the European Union and plans to repeal pro-business labor reforms.

Polls show that Le Pen, who is also hostile to the EU and wants to dump the euro currency, have consistently shown that she will not win the presidency regardless of who she faces in the run-off.

However, some polls show that should Melenchon reach the second round, he could win there.

   
