Iran Defense Ministry showcases achievements, including some making first appearances

The Iranian Defense Ministry has showcased its recent technological achievements, including a jet designed indigenously for training purposes and other items that were being made public for the first time.

The achievements were displayed during an exhibition at the Iranian Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (IHSRC) in Tehran on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid a visit to the exhibition. During his visit, a number of defense achievements were unveiled, among them Iran’s first domestically-made training jet, named Kowsar.

A tactical drone dubbed Mohajer-6, the Nasir anti-ship cruise missile, and the Fakur air-to-air missile were also put on display.

Additionally, the Qaher F-313 fighter jet was tested for taxiing.

Twenty helicopters heavily retrofitted were also unveiled and handed over to the Armed Forces during the ceremony.

During the event, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said the production of the Qaher F-313 and Kowsar jets was “a prelude to the production of heavy aircraft.”

He further announced plans to domestically manufacture heavy jet engines.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

The Islamic Republic says its military power poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.