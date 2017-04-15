Natanz to host Festival of Ecotourism, Traditional Medicine, Herbal Plants

The Second Conference and Festival of Ecotourism, Traditional Medicine and Herbal Plants will be held in Natanz, Isfahan Province, from April 25-28.

Announcing this, Mahmoudreza Faqihi, the event's secretary, said the participants will become familiar with medical plants, traditional medicine and tourism resorts of the region.

He added that the program of the festival includes holding several exhibitions and meetings on herbal medicine.

Medical herbs produced by various companies will also be presented to the visitors, he added.

Faqihi listed saffron, peppermint, thyme and fennel among the most important medical herbs cultivated in the region.

"Training courses on cultivation of medical plants will be offered to the visitors to the festival," he said, adding it will not only help make medical plants indigenous but also preclude cultivation in scrublands.

The cultivation pattern in the Karkas Region of Nanatz should change, he said, noting that the cultivation of high water consuming crops are expected to be replaced by medical herbs.

Faqihi hoped that the initiative, launched in the region, will produce fruitful results.

"The cultivation of medical herbs in the region showed a 30-percent growth against the figure for May 2015 when the city hosted the First Confab and Festival of Ecotourism, Traditional Medicine and Medical Plants."

He said Karkas Region has more than 600 species of medical plants, noting proper plans should be drawn up for mass cultivation of medical herbs in the area.