SP Phase 19 gas, condensates exports fetch $1.5b

Iran has exported natural gas and condensates valued at $1.5 billion from Phase 19 of South Pars Gas Field since March 2016, announced the director of onshore refining facility of Petropars Company at South Pars Phase 19.

Hossein Pilehchian Langroudi further said Iran has prioritized the speeding up of recovery from the phase, Shana reported.

The development project will go on stream within the shortest period and involving the lowest costs, he said, adding that Phase 19 of South Pars Gas Field was Petropars' first turnkey project in which deals with 900 developers were sealed.

Iranian companies had a 69-percent share in the project, the official added, noting that most of the equipment for the project was procured from domestic suppliers.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran following an accord over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields of South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as eligible for bidding in oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Last May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects in the Zagros region of western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.