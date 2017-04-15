Iran’s Finex 2017 kicks off

The 10th Iran Exhibition of Bank, Exchange and Insurance Exhibition (Finex 2017) kicked off in Tehran on Saturday with the participation of a number of European and Asian officials.

Head of Securities and Exchange Organization Shapour Mohammadi, Central Bank of Iran Governor Valiollah Seif, CEO of Central Insurance of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Minister of Economy Ali Tayyebnia were present at the opening ceremony, Mehr News Agency reported.

Finex is a platform for building strong business network that will aid the business in the future. The event attracts a large number of visitors from across Asia and Europe who play a key role in making professional investment decisions.

The exhibition seeks to introduce domestic and foreign financial institutions' capabilities, and aims at improving the financial literacy of society and general culture; advanceing the country's financial industry and raising the level of interaction between companies as well as enhancing international interaction of Iran's financial industry.

Finex 2017 is underway at Tehran International Fairgrounds until April 18.