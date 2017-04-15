Coal concentrates production increases 12%

Iran's two major coal producers recorded an output of 602,958 tons of coal concentrates in the year to March 20, indicating a growth of 12 percent compared to the figure for the same period a year earlier which was 539,797 tons.

According to figures released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Tabas Parvadeh Coal Company accounted for 501,521 tons of the figure while Central Alborz Coal Company produced 101,437 tons of concentrates, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The two companies are subsidiaries of IMIDRO — Iran's largest state-owned mineral holding company.

The 2025 Vision Plan stipulates the production of 55 million tons of crude steel per year, which means blast furnace steel production capacity needs to increase to 6 million tons from the current 3.5 million tons.

This calls for an annual production of 3.2 million tons of coking coal and 4.5 million tons of coal concentrates.

Underlining the need for further development of coal industry, experts believe Iran's coal concentrates output is currently more than three million tons short of the target.