April 15, 2017

News ID:190886
Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 17:23:18 GMT
Service: Iran

Kish Air to buy six aircraft from ATR

Iran's Kish Air plans to purchase six passenger aircraft from the French-Italian manufacturer ATR, announced the managing director of the Kish Free Zone Organization.

Ali Asghar Monesan added that Kish Air will use the new aircraft to increase the number of flights, particularly to major provincial capitals, IRNA reported.

Kish Airline operates international, domestic and charter services as a scheduled carrier. Its main base is located in Mehrabad International Airport in the capital Tehran.

Earlier, Iran's national flag-carrier airline Iran Air signed a contract to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from the European airline.

ATR is jointly-owned by France-based Airbus and Leonardo of Italy.

Iran also struck deals with European aviation giant Airbus and the US aviation company Boeing in 2016 to purchase about 180 jets.

The agreements came following the lifting of restrictions on Iran's aviation industry after the conclusion of a nuclear deal with major world powers.

The deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia plus Germany — on July 14, 2015. The Islamic Republic and the six world powers started implementing the JCPOA on January 16, 2016.

Under the deal, limits were put on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related embargoes against the Islamic Republic.

   
