April 15, 2017

News ID:190887
Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017
Culture

Iran, China sign animation deal

A Chinese corporation has signed an agreement with an Iranian company to produce joint animations.

The deal was signed in a meeting attended Chinese and Iranian cinematic figures, cinemapress.ir wrote.

The Chinese delegation also visited some companies involved in animation production.

A Chinese delegate attending the meeting, Xuan Huang Ping said, "We should make strong animations for the next generation. Iran and China have a lot of commonalities, including the Silk Road, and I think that both sides are able to be good associates in the cultural field."

CEO of Iran's Kafshdoozak corporation said that Iran had several experiences in joint production of animations with China.

Masoud Safavi added that Iran has high technologies and fine talents in animation production.

   
