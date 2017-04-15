RSS
April 15, 2017 0742 GMT

Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 19:12:01 GMT
Iran squeezes into AVC Beach Volleyball Tour quarters

Iran squeezes into AVC Beach Volleyball Tour quarters

Iran men’s national A team managed to defeat Kazakhstan and go through to the quarterfinal round of the AVC Beach Volleyball Tour, “2nd Satun Pak Bara Open” (M & W), in Thailand.

The Iranian pair (Bahman Salemi/Rahman Raoufi) powered past their Kazakh rivals 2-1 (21-17, 16-21, 17-15) in the Round of 16 on Saturday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the other Round of 16 match, Iran men’s national B team (Abbas Pour-Asgari/Arash Vakili) lost to China 2-1 (17-21, 13-21) and was eliminated from the tournament.

Iran’s A team takes on China today in its quarterfinal fixture.

A total 32 teams took part in the group stage of the tournament which started on Friday. 

   
