Iran eliminated from Asian 3x3 basketball meet despite Malaysia win

Sports Desk

Iran failed to get through to the semifinal round of the third Asian University 3x3 Basketball Championship in Malaysia, despite pulling off a victory against the host on Saturday.

The Iranian squad powered past Malaysia 21-15 in its last group stage match, IRNA reported.

In their previous matches, the Payame Noor University outfit, which represented the Islamic Republic of Iran in the five-day sports event, had conceded three defeats to Indonesia, Mongolia and China and notched up a victory over the Philippines.

On Friday, the Iranian team, which had Mojtaba Khosravi, Mohammad Yazdanpanah, Mohammad Khorramshahi and Shayan Pourkaveh in its lineup, suffered a narrow 19-20 loss in its first encounter of the day at the indoor Gem in Mall arena in the southern Malaysian town of Cyberjaya.

The Iranians went down to a 16-21 defeat against the Mongolian side later in the day.

Earlier in the tournament, Iran had been beaten 15-21 by China in its second game of the first round and outpowered the Philippines 21-15 in its opener.

The tournament started on April 12 and finishes today.

On July 23, 2016, the Payame Noor University team managed to lift the trophy at the end of the second edition of the meet in Macau, following a well-served victory over the hosts.

The Iranians defeated Macau 21-16 to stand on top of the table.

The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.

The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA, and the highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.

The meet’s two top-finishers will qualify for the 3x3 Basketball World University Championship to be held in China in summer.