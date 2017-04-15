Iran’s Rezaeian linked with Panathinaikos

Iranian international defender Ramin Rezaeian has been linked with a move to Greek giant Panathinaikos.

According to Sport24.gr, following the eye-catching performances put in by the Superleague Greece club’s other Iranian players Karim Ansarifard and Masoud Shojaei, Panathinaikos has become interested in signing another Iranian player, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Panathinaikos has already been linked with Iranian players Mehdi Taremi and Saeid Ezzatolahi.

Rezaeian had reportedly reached an agreement with the Belgian First Division A Club Brugge but his agent said that he will likely join an Eredivisie team.

The 27-year-old player was forced to leave Persepolis after a row with the team’s Croatian head coach Branko Ivankovic.

Rezaeian has made 17 appearances for Iran national football team and scored two goals.

He was under contract with Persepolis until mid-2018.