April 15, 2017 0740 GMT

Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 19:16:03 GMT
Iran’s Rezaeian linked with Panathinaikos

Iran's Rezaeian linked with Panathinaikos
Iranian international defender Ramin Rezaeian has been linked with a move to Greek giant Panathinaikos.

According to Sport24.gr, following the eye-catching performances put in by the Superleague Greece club's other Iranian players Karim Ansarifard and Masoud Shojaei, Panathinaikos has become interested in signing another Iranian player, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Panathinaikos has already been linked with Iranian players Mehdi Taremi and Saeid Ezzatolahi.

Rezaeian had reportedly reached an agreement with the Belgian First Division A Club Brugge but his agent said that he will likely join an Eredivisie team.

The 27-year-old player was forced to leave Persepolis after a row with the team's Croatian head coach Branko Ivankovic.

Rezaeian has made 17 appearances for Iran national football team and scored two goals.

He was under contract with Persepolis until mid-2018.

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
