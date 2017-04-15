Iranian, Belarusian wushu federations sign MoU

President of Iranian wushu federation Mehdi Alinejad (R) shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Martynau Siarhei on Saturday. tasnimnews.com reported

Sports Desk

Iranian and Belarusian wushu federations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday to expand cooperation.

The memo was signed by president of the Iranian wushu federation Mehdi Alinejad and his Belarusian counterpart Martynau Siarhei on the sidelines of the first day of the Sixth Pars Cup Wushu Championships, Tasnim News Agency reported.

As per the MoU, Iran, as a world wushu power, has accepted to share its experiences with the Belarusian federation by holding training courses for the European countries wushu fighters and coaches and setting up joint camps.

The sixth edition of the Iranian international wushu tournament started on April 14 and will wrap up tomorrow.