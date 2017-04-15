Kane scores as Tottenham thrashes Bournemouth

Tottenham made it seven Premier League wins in succession and continued its pursuit of leader Chelsea with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The game was essentially won in a three-minute period in the first half in which Mousa Dembele fired Spurs ahead from close range following a corner before Son Heung-min doubled the lead with a darting run and neat finish, BBC reported.

Harry Kane, making his first start in a month, made sure of the three points with a low finish just minutes into the second half.

The strike makes the 23-year-old just the fourth player to score 20 Premier League goals in three consecutive seasons after Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

Vincent Janssen capped off Spurs' afternoon by scoring just his second Premier League goal of the season in injury time, just minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Mauricio Pochettino's side is now four points behind Chelsea, which faces Manchester United at Old Trafford today.

Bournemouth, which managed one shot on target, is now without a win in four matches and has just notched up 35 points from 33 matches.