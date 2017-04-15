RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 15, 2017 0741 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190893
Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 19:19:54 GMT
Service: Sport

Zapata’s late leveler sees Milan draw with Inter

Zapata’s late leveler sees Milan draw with Inter

AC Milan's Cristian Zapata scored seven minutes into injury time to rescue a derby draw against Inter Milan.

Inter looked in control when Antonio Candreva latched onto Roberto Gagliardini's long ball to fire home and Mauro Icardi converted Ivan Perisic's cross to make it 2-0, BBC wrote.

But Alessio Romagnoli gave Milan hope in the 83rd minute when he poked home Suso's cross.

And Zapata hooked the ball off the underside of the bar and in to level.

Inter defender Gary Medel cleared the ball out of the goal, but goalline technology showed that it had just crossed the line first.

This was Milan's first game since its protracted takeover by Chinese investors was finally completed.

It is the second time the San Siro rivals have drawn 2-2 this season, with Perisic rescuing an injury-time draw for Inter back in November.

 

   
KeyWords
Zapata’s
late
leveler
IranDaily
 
Resource: BBC
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0434 sec