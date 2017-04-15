Zapata’s late leveler sees Milan draw with Inter

AC Milan's Cristian Zapata scored seven minutes into injury time to rescue a derby draw against Inter Milan.

Inter looked in control when Antonio Candreva latched onto Roberto Gagliardini's long ball to fire home and Mauro Icardi converted Ivan Perisic's cross to make it 2-0, BBC wrote.

But Alessio Romagnoli gave Milan hope in the 83rd minute when he poked home Suso's cross.

And Zapata hooked the ball off the underside of the bar and in to level.

Inter defender Gary Medel cleared the ball out of the goal, but goalline technology showed that it had just crossed the line first.

This was Milan's first game since its protracted takeover by Chinese investors was finally completed.

It is the second time the San Siro rivals have drawn 2-2 this season, with Perisic rescuing an injury-time draw for Inter back in November.