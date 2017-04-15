RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 15, 2017 0740 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190895
Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 19:31:50 GMT
Service: Culture

35th FIff to screen films on Syrian, Iraqi crises

35th FIff to screen films on Syrian, Iraqi crises

The 35th Fajr International Film Festival has devoted an entire section 'Broken Olive Trees' to top movies on the ongoing war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

According to Mehr News Agency, the non-competitive section is intended to shed light on the ongoing war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria. It also seeks to ensure that differing voices and perspectives on the ongoing battle against Daesh in the region be heard and seen.

At least 10 films of all genres will premiere in this year's event.

'Kuweires, My Little Homeland' (2016), 'From Hasakah with Love (2016)', 'Alan' (2016), 'August' (2014), 'Apostate Iranians' (2015), 'The Last Supper of the Levant' (2016), 'Kech', 'The Black Flag' (2015), 'Babaei' (2017) and 'The Dark Wind' (2016) are among the films to be screened.

   
KeyWords
FIff
Syria
Iraq
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0670 sec