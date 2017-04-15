35th FIff to screen films on Syrian, Iraqi crises

The 35th Fajr International Film Festival has devoted an entire section 'Broken Olive Trees' to top movies on the ongoing war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

According to Mehr News Agency, the non-competitive section is intended to shed light on the ongoing war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria. It also seeks to ensure that differing voices and perspectives on the ongoing battle against Daesh in the region be heard and seen.

At least 10 films of all genres will premiere in this year's event.

'Kuweires, My Little Homeland' (2016), 'From Hasakah with Love (2016)', 'Alan' (2016), 'August' (2014), 'Apostate Iranians' (2015), 'The Last Supper of the Levant' (2016), 'Kech', 'The Black Flag' (2015), 'Babaei' (2017) and 'The Dark Wind' (2016) are among the films to be screened.