Int'l contests symbolize Iran's Qur'anic activities

International Qur'an competitions in Iran symbolize the Islamic Republic's leading status in the field of Qur'anic activities, said the head of Iran's Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization.

Ali Mohammadi told state TV that foreign participants and Qur'an experts serving on the panels of jury acknowledge that Iran's Qur'an competitions are among the top in the world.

Noting that 33 editions of International Holy Qur'an Competition of Iran have so far been held and the 34th edition is slated to kick off later this month, he said highlighting the participation of Qur'an activists from a large number of countries in the contest.

He said over 80 countries have voiced their readiness to attend this year's competition.

Mohammadi described the holding of Qur'an contests as a necessary step for promoting Qur'anic culture, and added the public will be further acquainted with the Qur'anic culture and teachings through such programs.

By organizing Qur'an competitions, Iran will also showcase its achievements in Qur'anic fields and prove to the world that the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Establishment have been founded upon Qur'anic ideals, he added.

The 34th International Qur’an Competition of Iran will start in Tehran on April 19.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla (prayer hall) will host the event, as well as four other international Qur'an contests for women, visually-impaired, school students and seminary students.

Last week, Mostafa Hosseini, the head of Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization's Qur'anic Affairs Center, told IQNA that more than 280 Qur'an reciters and memorizers from around the world will take part in the upcoming events.

Taking into account those accompanying the contestants and others invited, the total number of foreign guests during the Qur'anic events will reach 400, he added.