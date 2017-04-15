Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94 in Afghanistan

Afghan authorities Saturday reported a jump in fatalities from the American military's largest non-nuclear bomb, declaring some 90 Daesh terrorists dead, as US-led ground forces advanced on their mountain hideouts.

Dubbed the “Mother of All Bombs,” the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) was unleashed in combat for the first time Thursday, hitting Daesh positions in a remote area of eastern Nangarhar Province, AFP reported.

The unprecedented attack triggered global shock waves, with some condemning the use of Afghanistan as what they called a testing ground for the weapon, and against a terrorist group that is not considered a threat as big as the resurgent Taliban.

The bomb smashed Daesh’s hideouts, a tunnel-and-cave complex that had been mined against conventional ground attacks, engulfing the remote area in a huge mushroom cloud and towering flames.

“At least 92 Daesh fighters were killed in the bombing,” Achin District Governor Esmail Shinwari said on Saturday.

Shinwari said that American and Afghan ground forces were slowly advancing on the mountainous area blanketed with landmines, but there were still some pockets of resistance from terrorists.

Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani gave a death toll of 90, far higher than the initial toll of 36 Daesh terrorists given by Afghan officials.

Shinwari insisted there were “no military and civilian casualties at all.”

Security experts say Daesh had built their redoubts close to civilian homes, but the government said thousands of local families had already fled the area in recent months of fighting.

The massive bomb was dropped after fighting intensified over the past week and US-backed ground forces struggled to advance on the area. An American special forces soldier was killed last Saturday in Nangarhar while conducting anti-Daesh operations.

The bombing came only a week after US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes on Syria, and as China warned of the potential for conflict amid rising US tensions with North Korea.