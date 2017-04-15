Turkish politicians make final effort ahead of referendum

Turkey's top politicians made a final effort Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to a bitterly-contested campaign in the referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Analysts see the poll as a historic choice on the direction of the NATO member which will shape its future political system and determine relations with the West, AFP reported.

If passed, the new presidential system will implement the most radical political shakeup since the fall of the Ottoman Empire, dispensing with the office of the prime minister and centralizing the entire executive bureaucracy under the presidency.

Erdogan in a late night interview with TRT state television confidently predicted victory, saying surveys showed a 'Yes' vote of 55-60 percent.

"On Sunday I think that could be a very clear outcome in favor of 'Yes'" he said.

Opinion polls have predicted drastically different outcomes and victories for both sides. But the ruling party and presidency are widely believed to conduct their own confidential polling.

"God willing, this nation will celebrate tomorrow evening," Erdogan said in the first of the rallies on Saturday. "Tomorrow is very important, you will definitely go to ballot box and cast your vote," he told supporters.

The standard-bearer of the 'No' camp, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, warned at a meeting in the Ankara region that Turkey was deciding if "we want to continue with the democratic parliamentary system or one-man rule."

He described the new system as "a bus with no brakes and whose destination is unknown."

The opposition has cried foul that the referendum has been conducted on unfair terms, with 'Yes' posters ubiquitous on the streets and opposition voices squeezed from the media.

The two co-leaders of the second opposition party the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, have been jailed on charges of backing Kurdish militants in what supporters say was a deliberate move to eliminate them from the campaign.

The campaign, however, has not been plain sailing for Erdogan, and some heavyweight figures within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have been conspicuously silent on the new system.

Former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu spoke before Erdogan at a 'Yes' rally in the Anatolian city of Konya on Friday but, to the amusement of opposition commentators, failed once to endorse the presidential system.

After a slew of attacks over the last year blamed on Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists, security is set to be a major issue on polling day.

Authorities in Istanbul on Friday detained five people suspected of planning an attack on polling day, following the arrest of 19 alleged extremists in the Aegean city of Izmir earlier in the week.

More than 33,500 police officers will be on duty in Istanbul alone on referendum day, according to Turkish media.