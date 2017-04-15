Tehran says ready for security cooperation with Kabul

Political Desk

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Afghanistan for the establishment of peace in the country and for the settlement of local and regional problems, including drug trafficking and security issues.

Addressing a new round of International Afghanistan Peace Conference held in the Russian capital, the Iranian official said the regional countries should express determination to fight against terrorism as a clear message to the terrorist groups.

“It is imperative for regional countries to send a decisive message to terrorists that they are resolutely committed to fighting terrorism in the region,” he said.

Iran joined a number of regional countries in Russia for the International Afghanistan Peace Conference which was held with the aim of finding diplomatic ways out of the problems that have plagued Afghanistan for years.

It was the third regional meeting on Afghanistan in five months.

In December 2016, Russia played host to a trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan.

Earlier in March, the Russia’s Foreign Ministry had announced that at least 12 countries, including the US, had been invited to the Moscow conference.

The US, however, turned down the invitation and refused to attend the conference.