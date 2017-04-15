VP registers for presidential vote

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, in a last-minute rush, showed up at the Interior Ministry in downtown Tehran on Saturday to sign up for the upcoming presidential election.

Jahangiri arrived at the electoral registry an hour before the five-day registration period ended.

The 60-year-old veteran said that he will stand by President Hassan Rouhani, who submitted his name on Friday to seek another term in office, in the course of campaigning.

“I decided to register after consulting with certain individuals and after I was pushed by my friends and reformist figures,” Jahangiri told reporters.

The VP added that he will defend the incumbent government’s performance and will inform people about the country’s situation when Rouhani took office and what his government has done in the past four years to improve it.

Jahangiri referred to unemployment as a “mega challenge” for the Islamic Republic.

Tehran Mayor Mohamamad Baqer Qalibaf also registered a few minutes before Jahangiri to become a three-time candidate running for president.

The Conservative, who served as Iran’s police chief, was roundly defeated twice in 2005 and 2013 presidential elections.

After signing up, Qalibaf attacked the incumbent government for presenting “paper statistics”.

Nearly 1,600 people enrolled in the May 19 election. The Guardian Council, a top electoral body, will begin to weed out unqualified registrants as of Sunday and will release a final list by April 27.