Syria car bomb kills at least 16 evacuees

A car bombing killed at least 16 people Saturday in an attack near buses for Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns, a monitor said.

Syria’s state television said the car bombing was carried out by "terrorist groups”, AFP reported.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the government and militants.

It was not immediately clear if militants at the transit point were among the dead.

The attack took place as thousands of evacuees from the besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya waited to continue their journey to Aleppo, the coastal province of Latakia, or Damascus.

More than 5,000 people who had lived under siege for more than two years left the two towns, along with 2,200 evacuated from militant-held Madaya and Zabadani, on Friday.

They were headed for government or militant-held areas via government-held second city Aleppo.

Thousands of evacuees from Fuaa and Kafraya were stuck on the road in militant-held Rashidin, west of Aleppo, when the bomb went off.

The evacuation, brokered by Iran and Qatar, is set to see more than 30,000 people evacuated in two stages.

The deal had stipulated that in the first stage 8,000 people leave the two towns but in the event just 5,000, including 1,300 fighters left, the Britain-based Observatory said.

But evacuees had been stranded as differences emerged over the number of fighters, a militant source said.

Thousands of evacuees from Madaya and Zabadani were also stuck in government-controlled Ramusa, south of Aleppo.

The deal to evacuate the towns was the latest in a string of such agreements, touted by the government as the best way to end the fighting.

The government forces have retaken several key militant strongholds including eastern Aleppo since a Russian military intervention in September 2015.