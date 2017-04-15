Floods, landslides kill dozens in NW Iran

Heavy floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain killed at least 35 people in northwestern Iran.

Esmaeil Najjar, the head of the Crisis Management Organization, said on Saturday that the natural phenomena struck four provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kurdestan, and Zanjan.

Ajabshir and Azarshahr in East Azarbaijan were the most-hit towns with 18 and 11 fatalities respectively. Eight people remained unaccounted for in both towns, ISNA reported.

Rescue workers along with army troops are searching flood-stricken areas for survivors.

Nearly a dozen people, rescued to safety, were also hospitalized.

An Iranian Red Crescent Society's Search and Rescue Department official said more than 1,150 people in 33 cities and villages were rescued.

Authorities in East Azarbaijan declared today a day of mourning.

Television footage showed streets inundated with water, and cars being swept away.

Shahin Fat’hi, an official of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Search and Rescue Department, meanwhile, told ISNA that 133 people had been accommodated in temporary shelters, 15 transferred to safe areas, and six taken to medical centers to receive due services.

Five people were buried to death in Kurdestan’s town of Saqqez by a landslide. One villager also died in West Azarbaijan.