RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 15, 2017 0740 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:190906
Publish Date: Sat, 15 Apr 2017 20:15:16 GMT
Service: Iran

Mubarak-era minister of interior sentenced to 7 years

Mubarak-era minister of interior sentenced to 7 years

A court has sentenced Habib al-Adly, Hosni Mubarak's last minister of interior, to seven years in prison for embezzlement of public funds.

The ruling against Adly and 12 other former ministry officials on Saturday for embezzlement of over LE2 billion ($110.3 million) of the ministry's funds will land the man synonymous with the worst excesses of Mubarak's security forces back in jail. 

Adly was released in 2015 after serving three years in prison for using police conscripts as free labor in his private properties. He was acquitted of charges over ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended Mubarak's reign, as well as financial corruption charges. He did not attend Saturday's verdict and is expected to be taken into custody.

   
KeyWords
minister
interior
sentenced
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2887 sec