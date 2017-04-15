Persepolis lifts title three weeks ahead of IPL end

By Kambakhsh Khalaji

Celebration started three weeks earlier for the Tehran-based Persepolis that beat Machine Sazi 2-0 in front of home crowd in Yadegar-e Emam Stadium of Tabriz, northwestern Iran, on Saturday.

The red-shirted visitor needed 30 seconds to score through Ali Alipour who found the net from close range after receiving a superb pass from Vahid Amiri in the six-yard area.

Alipour had the leading role in doubling the Reds’ scoring as he was tripped by Machine Sazi Brazilian central defender Edson Henrique da Silva in the box on 68 minutes, leaving the referee with no option but to award a penalty kick converted by the league’s top scorer Mehdi Taremi.

The away romp introduced Persepolis as the champion of the 16th Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League on 62 points in the 27th week, but it was the swansong for the relegation-bound Machine Sazi with a meager 16-point asset.