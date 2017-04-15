US strike on North Korea could result in all-out war: Scholar

A US military strike against North Korea’s nuclear facilities could spark an all-out war, warns Professor Dennis Etler, an American political analyst who has a decades-long interest in international affairs.

Etler, a professor of Anthropology at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on US threats of launching a strike against North Korea.

“The unlearned man in the White House is oblivious to the real world around him as it seems are the leaders in both US political parties. Mired in opulence and a false sense of omnipotence Trump swaggers around the globe like a drunken sailor,” Professor Etler said.

“First Yemen, then Syria, then Afghanistan and soon [North] Korea, Trump thinks he can solve the world’s problems by throwing bigger and better bombs at them. There is however a pattern to his madness,” he added.

“The Yemen strike was meant to announce to adversaries that the US would continue to conduct military interventions anywhere in the world, at anytime of its choosing. The attack against Syria showed that the US will unilaterally wage war against any sovereign nation it so chooses,” he stated.

On Thursday, a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), also known as the "mother of all bombs," was dropped on a tunnel complex allegedly used by Daesh (ISIL) militants in Nangarhar province by an MC-130 aircraft, operated by US Air Force Special Operations Command, according to the Pentagon.

The analyst said, “The MOAB display in Afghanistan demonstrates that the US will go all out to destroy its chosen enemy, no-holds-barred."

"All these incidents send the message that the US is willing and able to go to the brink in its contention with its self-proclaimed enemies. No longer satisfied to be the world’s policeman the US has taken it upon itself to be its judge, jury and executioner. It alone will decide who to judge, determine the verdict and execute the sentence," he added.

“But does Trump and his deep state handlers appreciate what their actions portend? In Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan military operations have been for show and have had no immediate consequences for the US. They were meant to intimidate, primarily with North Korea in mind,” he said.

“The nations targeted were all failed states destroyed by US imperial machinations with no ability to respond. The DPRK however has been building its defenses for decades and has the potential to retaliate for any aggression directed against it. A US strike against North Korea’s nuclear facilities could result in all-out war with unforeseen consequences,” he noted.

“At this point Trump is playing chicken with the lives of millions of people, goading North Korea to cross a line that could lead to a cascade of violence with the potential to destroy whole nations. The US war-mongering must be stopped. Everyone needs to stand up and oppose Trump’s insane war-drive,” Etler concluded.