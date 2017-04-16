Zarif to begin 3-nation tour to Central Asia

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran Sunday evening for official visits to Turkmenistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, FM Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Saturday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi noted that Zarif’s first official visit on this three-nation tour will be Turkmenistan, followed by Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. The visits come at the invitation of foreign ministers of these three countries, he added.

According to Ghasemi, an economic delegation from the public and private sectors and comprising representatives of about 30 business, industrial and banking institutions will accompany the foreign minister on this tour.

Ghasemi said the visits aim at participating in a ceremony on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and these countries after their independence, and expanding ties with the countries in the Central Asia and the Caucasus regions.

“The friendly ties, mutual understanding, and extensive cooperation between Iran and these three countries have always been in line with promoting peace, stability and security in the region,” Ghasemi stressed.

Zarif and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to hold political and economic meetings with senior officials of Turkmenistan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, and take part in joint economic meetings with the countries’ commercial institutions