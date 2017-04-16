WB plays down prospect of €3b Greek loan

The president of the World Bank (WB) has dampened the prospect of handing billions of euros to Greece to boost jobs and growth as he signaled that securing board approval would be difficult.

Greece approached the bank about contributing to a €3 billion (£2.6 billion) loan last month to finance policies to get more people into work, according to telegraph.co.uk.

Jim Yong Kim insisted that “no decision has been made” on whether to put the proposal to its board of directors in what he said would trigger a ‘very lively discussion’ among members.

Greece has paid the bank for advice since 2012 on issues such as tackling youth unemployment, managing public accounts and improving the country’s competitiveness.

Speaking in London, Kim suggested that the WB's involvement in a bigger financial package was premature.

Any formal discussions about a loan to Greece are unlikely to take place until Athens is able to secure funds from its European creditors to avoid a summer default.

He said a WB loan would represent a “completely different step for us”, and require the backing of board members including the UK and US, as well as poorer developing countries such as Zimbabwe.

Kim stressed that the bank would continue to work with Athens on a variety of ongoing projects. It is understood that the bank's share of any possible loan to Greece would be below €1 billion.

“In terms of providing loans, no decision has made on that yet,” said Kim. “And if we were to do that, this would be a decision that would be made from our entire board.

“That would be a completely different step for us, and that would have to be — I suspect — a very lively discussion on our board.”

Greece’s request for assistance from the WB highlights the plight of a country ravaged by years of recession and high unemployment.

While the country is on course to secure the latest tranche of its third bail-out deal, it also faces fresh pension cuts and further tax reforms that will continue until the end of the decade.

More than a million Greeks are out of work, and unemployment in Greece stood at 23.5 percent in January.

While this is below the peak of 27.9 percent hit at the height of the eurozone crisis, the rate remains well above the bloc's average — which fell to an eight year low of 9.5 percent in February.

Youth unemployment, at 48 percent, is the highest in the eurozone.