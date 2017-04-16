Florida shooting leaves two brothers dead, another injured

Two people have been killed and another injured in a shooting in rural Plant City, Florida, police say.

Following a family meeting on Saturday which turned violent, two brothers, identified as Perry Varn, 66, and Milton Varn, 62, were shot dead.

A third person who was not identified was shot and injured and later hospitalized in unknown condition. There was a fourth individual on scene that was not injured.

"There was a meeting between some of the family members, then another one of them arrived and then the dispute occurred," said Col. Donna Lusczynski of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

“We do know there were numerous firearms involved and at least two individuals who shot those firearms," Lusczynski said.

Police described the incident as a domestic-related dispute over a piece of land, but did not provide further information.

"We've been out for several calls there at the location. There are several residences there and we've been at the different homes," said Lusczynski.

There were some neighbors who knew there was a family dispute going on, but never thought it would result in a fatal shooting.

"There's tensions in families. There's tensions in this town amongst families...Nobody every expects it to come to that. It's just a tragedy," said neighbor Casey Ferguson.