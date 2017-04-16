Global imperialism 'source of insecurity in region'

Arm Naval Force commander has said thanks to the good offices of armed forces, Makran coasts have enjoyed full security.

Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari addressed a group of staff and commanders of Jask Second Navy Zone for the first time after the New Year's holidays Sunday. He hailed security the nation enjoyed in a region volatile and destabilized by wars and conflicts, which commander believed, had been to the good service and preparation of the armed forces in the borders; "Iran's armed forces contributes heavily to the security in the region; in an analysis of the region, it is evident that security in Strait of Hormuz, northern coasts of Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, and Bab el-Mandab Strait receive security from Iranian fleets patrolling so wide an expanse of water, where much of world energy is carried out in tankers and mammoth ships," he told the meeting.

The commander however saw a counterbalance to this security in the form of extra-regional forces especially of the global imperialism which adversely affect the security; "they are the source of evil and the root of all plights in the region; now we are in a position of strength that no single marine vehicle would not gone unnoticed by our forces closely watching the sea," he lavished praise upon the forces.

Sayyari also said that the Forces had been committed to the Resistance Economy policies the subject of much emphasis by the Leader as the Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces; "in line with this commitment, the Navy had been working on indigenization of the technology to manufacture destroyers and missile-launchers; in this, tech companies joined us along with some universities as well, in developing the sea harbors and other infrastructures in the coast line," he concluded.