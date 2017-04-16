Iran decries terrorists' fresh crime on Syrian people

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram qasemi strongly condemned Takfiri terrorists’ fresh crimes on Syria’s Al-Fu’ah and Kafriya people.

Bahram qasemi denounced the heinous crime of Takfiri terrorists in Syria on Saturday, expressing sympathy with Syrian government, nation and the families of martyrs of the bitter and outrageous massacre.

“The shameful crime of Takfiri terrorists in a coward suicide attack on a gathering of the buses of Al-Fu’ah and Kafriya, stopped since the morning of Friday, April 14, in al-Rashedin area at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, and killing dozens of defenseless women and children is another disgraceful stain on terrorists and their supporters,” qasemi noted.

The public opinion now questions the double standard applied by claimants of human rights, qasemi said, adding their silence and position of weakness encourages terrorists to design more horrible crimes, including what we witnessed on Saturday.

A suicide car bomb attack on Saturday killed and injured dozens of people, from the mainly Shia villages of Al-Fu’ah and Kafriya. Certain resources have put the number of death toll in the terroristic attack at 100, so far.

The convoy of buses, which were parked at the time, was carrying thousands of people from two government-held but rebel-besieged villages in northwestern Syria.