Iran to equal Qatar in gas production from South Pars

President Hassan Rouhani has officially opened 5 phases of South Pars, namely, phases 17-21 which will contribute to Iran's gas production from the field.

Mr. Rouhani is in southern coasts in Bushehr to unveil large projects in oil and gas industries. His visit is to increase gas production in shared field of South Pars where Qatar in southern coasts of the Persian Gulf had been producing gas in large volumes fast and Iran had been lagging behind the country due to underdeveloped facilities and technology. Now however, efforts in northern coasts now produce results and Iran will catch its tiny rival in gas production.

President also inaugurated reportedly 4 petrochemical complexes in the Pars Special Energy Economic Zone which will contribute 2 million metric tons to products, worth $ 2bn.

Rouhani also inaugurated production of oil from South Pars oil stratum. The stratum is in the depth of 1000 meters. Mohammad Meshkinfam, director of Pars Oil and Gas Co. told reporters that the first phase of excavation of a well into the oil stratum had been completed, with two other phases still waiting operation; "the stratum will contribute a daily crude production of 140,000 barrels," he added.

President Rouhani will also unveil two phases of Kavian Petrochemical complex, Morvarid MEG Petrochemical complex, and Polystyrene unit of Entekhab Industrial Group later in his visit. The total contribution of petrochemical complexes to the overall production will be 2 million metric tons.