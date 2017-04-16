Car bomb attack on Syria evacuees kills more than 100

A massive car bomb attack on a convoy carrying evacuees from besieged towns in Syria killed more than 100 people and wounded hundreds, a monitor said Sunday.

The blast on Saturday tore through buses carrying residents from the northern towns of Foua and Kfraya as they waited at a transit point in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, controlled by armed groups.

The evacuations were taking place under a deal between the Syrian government and armed groups that is also seeing residents and militants transported out of Madaya and Zabadani, towns near Damascus which are surrounded by pro-government forces, AFP reported.

The agreement is the latest in a string of evacuation deals, which the government of President Bashar al-Assad says are the best way to end the violence after more than six years of war.

Body parts and the belongings of evacuees were still strewn at the scene of the attack on Sunday.

The shattered buses were parked nearby as was the shell of the pick-up truck – with little left but its engine block – that was used to carry out the bombing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said Sunday that at least 112 people had died, after giving an initial toll of 43 dead on Saturday.

At least 98 of the dead were evacuees, it said, with the rest aid workers and armed groups who had been guarding the convoy.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the blast, said the observatory, adding that a petrol station at the transit point was caught up in the explosion, pushing up the number of victims.

More than 5,000 people left Foua and Kfraya and about 2,200 left Madaya and Zabadani on Friday, the latest in a series of evacuations from the four towns under the agreement.

The evacuation process resumed after the bombing with the residents of Foua and Kfraya eventually arriving in Aleppo, Syria's second city which the government gained full control of last year.

Wounded survivors, including many children, were taken for treatment at an Aleppo hospital.

UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien condemned the bombing in a statement, saying: "The perpetrators of such a monstrous and cowardly attack displayed a shameless disregard for human life."

Iran condemnation

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi condemned the attack while offering his condolences to the Syrian government and people.

“The shameful criminal act by Takfiri terrorists in the cowardly attack on buses… has added to the record of atrocities carried out by terrorists and their supporters,” said Qassemi.

The evacuation deal was brokered by Qatar and Iran.

Syria's war has left more than 320,000 people dead since erupting in 2011, with more than half the population forced from their homes and hundreds of thousands trapped under siege.