Iran Culture Week underway in Netherlands

Iran's Culture Week was inaugurated at the Iran-Netherlands Trade and Cultural Center (INTCC) in the western Dutch city of Leiderdorp.

The cultural event was established by the private sector in September 2016 as the first of its kind in Europe and seeks to introduce and supply Iranian products including handicrafts, furniture, carpet and potteries in the Netherlands.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Iran's Ambassador Alireza Jahangiri, and Leiderdorp Mayor Laila Driessen-Jansen. A number of ambassadors and diplomats from various countries including Iraq and Bangladesh, Dutch artists, Iranian expats and others interested in Iranian art and culture were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the mayor of Leiderdorp highlighted the role of art and culture as a bridge connecting nations to one another, adding that the INTCC and the various cultural programs held at the center further cement this bridge between the two countries.

She also hoped that such cultural events will help bring the Iranian and Dutch people closer.

The Iranian Culture Week will last until April 19. Its program includes live performance of Iranian music, exhibition of miniatures, mosaic, potteries, Khatam (a version of marquetry), metal fabrications, weaving, etc.