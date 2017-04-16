Armenia stresses boosting Iran-EEU cooperation

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan described Eurasia Economic Union's (EEU) economic cooperation with Iran as necessary, and stressed that Yerevan is prepared to continue talks in this respect.

According to Fars News Agency, Sargsyan pointed out, "Iran's cooperation with EEU is necessary for mutual cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan and also beneficial to the expansion objectives of the regional body."

He said that Armenia is well-aware of market features and trade mechanisms in Iran; thus, it can lead the way.

Prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in a meeting on March 6 in Bishkek agreed to formulate a deal to create a free-trade zone with Iran.

The agreement holds ample economic opportunities, such as trade and investment; and it also prepares more fields of cooperation.

EEU, co-founded in January 2015 by Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, boasts of a population of 180 million. It has a $2.2 billion GDP and $3.1 trillion industrial production.

Iran and EEU have held some rounds of talks on economic partnership which led to temporary cooperation in form of facilitating trade and zero tariff rates for some Iranian goods.