French presidential hopefuls battle for votes with a week to go

A week before France's high-stakes presidential election, the four top candidates began a final push Sunday to woo undecided voters who will determine the outcome of the tight race between the hard left, center, right and far right.

On April 23, the French go to the polls in the most unpredictable vote in the country's postwar history to choose two candidates from a field of 11 who will go through to a runoff two weeks later, AFP reported.

With a duel between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Communist-backed radical Jean-Luc Melenchon, both euro skeptics, among one of six possible outcomes the election is being closely watched in Brussels and around the world.

Opinion polls show one in three voters still undecided about who to back after a campaign characterized by scandals and upsets.

In an interview in Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday, 65-year-old Melenchon, who is threatening to quit the euro and massively increase public spending, vowed he would be a safe pair of hands on the eurozone's second-largest economy.

"I am not from the far left," the leader of the La France Insoumise (Unbowed France) movement said, insisting he was "ready to govern".

Melenchon's surge has shaken up the race, with many hesitating between voting with their hearts and a tactical vote for whichever candidate they see as best placed to keep Le Pen or Melenchon out of power.

Le Pen, whom polls show leading the first round with centrist Emmanuel Macron on around 22-24 percent each, returned to her party's core themes of immigration Saturday to try to mobilize her base.

The opinion polls had shown her virtually assured of a place in the May 7 runoff but Melenchon and the conservative Francois Fillon have narrowed the gap with her and Macron to about three points, blowing the race wide open.

Fillon, who is on the rebound from a damaging expenses scandal that had caused some of his voters to switch to Le Pen or Macron, used Easter to mobilize his traditionalist Catholic base.

In an interview published Sunday, the 63-year-old former prime minister, who refused to bow out despite being charged with misusing public money over payments to his wife, said he was convinced the scandal was behind him.

If elected he would "unite everyone" and "wipe the slate clean," said Fillon, who has accused the left, the judiciary and media of fomenting the expenses scandal to try to derail his presidential bid.

The presence among the top four of two anti-globalization candidates who have threatened to take France out of the euro – Le Pen and Melenchon – has caused jitters among investors.