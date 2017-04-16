Iran: No capacity for new crisis in region

Tehran, Baku stress closer military cooperation

Iran’s defense minister in a meeting with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart said there is no capacity for a new crisis in the region, which is already plagued with insecurity and terrorism, calling for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov also stressed the need for closer military cooperation between Iran and the Azerbaijan and for efforts to block outside parties seeking to undermine Tehran-Baku ties.

Dehqan expressed the hope that Baku and Yerevan would remain committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and would not permit outsiders to interfere, which only escalates tensions, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a landlocked region in the South Caucasus. The region is mostly mountainous and forested. It is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan; however, it is governed by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a nation established on the basis of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

West Asia is already faced with a host of threats, instability and insecurity, the Iranian minister said, noting that lack of “responsible policies” by the countries towards insecurity will aggravate the crisis.

Dehqan also added that the troubles are not confined to the region alone, but the world is beset by the threat of terrorist groups such as Daesh and other “extremists affiliated with Takfiri-Wahhabi ideologies” and by “aggressive policies of the US, the Zionist regime (of Israel) and Saudi Arabia.”

The Azerbaijani defense minister voiced his country’s willingness to promote military and defense cooperation with Iran.

Azerbaijan is bound to maintain security along its common borders with Iran, and will not allow any damage to calm and security at the borders, he underlined.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Hasanov arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.

Iran and Azerbaijan have accelerated efforts in recent years to forge closer partnership in various areas.

Last month, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to Tehran. The two neighboring countries signed several agreements during the visit.