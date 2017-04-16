RSS
April 16, 2017

News ID:190963
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017 19:20:16 GMT
Service: Iran

Zarif visiting three regional states

Political Desk

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the head of a political and economic delegation embarked on a tour to three Central Asian and Caucasian countries on Sunday.

Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that Zarif will visit Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia, IRNA reported.

Over 20 businessmen and representatives of public and private sectors are accompanying him in his official visit, Qassemi said.

The trip takes place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of independence of these countries from the Soviet Union and also 25 years of Iran’s political ties with the countries, the spokesman added.

In the first leg of his tour, the Iranian foreign minister is visiting neighboring Turkmenistan. Then, he will visit Kyrgyzstan and Georgia in the Caucasus region.

In addition to political talks, joint economic sessions will be held during the tour, Qassemi added.

The trip comes a few months after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a tour of the Caucasus and the Central Asia that took him to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

 

 

   
