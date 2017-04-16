Germany to screen highest number of movies in FIff

Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) will screen 11 films from Germany in its latest edition.

Germany has submitted the highest number of films to the prestigious Iranian festival.

The German flicks are slated for screening in sections such as Eastern Vista and Masters of Cinema.

The films, some of which are co-produced by Germany, include 'The Dark Wind' by Hossein Hasan and 'Apprentice' by Boo Junfeng, among others.

Established in 1982, FIff celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to local and international films.

Since its establishment, the festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian Cinema.

Supervised by Iran's Culture Ministry, the festival hosts veteran directors and new filmmakers from Iran and across the world every year.

The 35th International Fajr Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from April 21 through 28, 2017.