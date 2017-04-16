RSS
April 16, 2017

Korean LOVE falls for Iranian 'Daughter'

Iranian film 'Daughter', directed by Reza Mirkarimi, will be screened in the 14th Seoul international LOVE Film Festival in South Korea.

The festival will be held from April 20-25, 2017. It is a non-competitive event which will be the host of Iranian movie 'Daughter' in the 're-awakening of Asian cinema' section, ISNA wrote.

The movie won the Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the 47th International Film Festival of India, grand prix and the award for best actor in a leading role at Mons International Love Film Festival and 'CinéFemme' and the International Confederation of Arts and Compilation awards.

'Daughter' is a family drama. It brings out intergenerational conflict between a strict father and a young daughter.

   
