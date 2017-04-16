RSS
April 16, 2017 0840 GMT

News ID:190969
Publish Date: Sun, 16 Apr 2017 19:50:30 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran's women pull off third victory in Kazakh 3x3 basketball meet

Iran's women captured their third consecutive victory at the Above the Rim Vol.1 3x3 basketball tournament in Kazakhstan, powering past the Kyrgyz outfit.

On Sunday, the Iranian squad, comprising Mojgan Khodadadi, Ma’soumeh Esmaeili, Sara E’temad and Saeedeh Ali, opened the game in a convincing fashion, picking up most of the points, Press TV reported.

Iran managed to widen its point-gap with the Central Asian opponent and win the match 21-14.

The Iranian team had thrashed the hosts 21-6 in its second game in the first round of the tournament.

The Iranian sportswomen had defeated Uzbekistan 19-14 in their opening meet.

Under Afsaneh Hassan-Naebi, Iran takes on a Russian team and Uzbekistan today.  

The tournament opened on April 15, with 10 teams competing in two groups of five, and will conclude today.

The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.

The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA. The highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.

 

   
Resource: Press TV
