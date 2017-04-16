Nearly dozen Saudi soldiers killed in Yemeni bomb attack

Nearly a dozen Saudi soldiers have been killed when Yemeni army soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees launched an attack against a military base in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan as they continue their retaliatory raids against Riyadh regime’s aerial bombardment campaign.

An unnamed military source said Yemeni forces and their allies detonated two improvised explosive devices at al-Habs base in the region on Sunday, leaving 11 Saudi troopers dead, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The source added that two Saudi armored vehicles were also destroyed in the attack.

The report came a day after Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters fatally shot three Saudi soldiers at al-Shorfa, al-Fawaz and al-Makhrouq military bases in Najran region, located 844 kilometers south of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni forces had targeted and killed a Saudi soldier in the al-Moannaq military camp of Jizan region, located 969 kilometers south of Riyadh.

Moreover, Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters fired three domestically-manufactured Zelzal-2 (Earthquake-2) missiles, Katyusha rockets and artillery rounds at military bases in the same Saudi region. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Arabic-language Yemen Watch news agency reported on April 5 that Yemeni army soldiers and their allies carried out dozens of sniper operations against Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions in the first quarter of this year, leaving 119 Saudi soldiers dead.

Most of the operations were conducted in Jizan, where a total of 74 Saudi troopers lost their lives in 22 encounters.

Yemeni snipers also conducted nine operations in Najran, where 35 Saudi soldiers were killed.

Eight operations in Asir claimed the lives of 10 Saudi troops as well.

The Riyadh regime has maintained a policy of ambiguity regarding its casualties in the war on Yemen. Senior military officials have said that they would not release such information until after the campaign.

Riyadh's military aggression began with an attempt to reinstate the regime of Yemen's former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of Saudi Arabia, and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The Al Saud regime, however, has failed to achieve its goals.