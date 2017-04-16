Iran stands second in Azerbaijan's FS wrestling tourney

Iran produced awe-inspiring performances at “Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Cup” – International Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament among Cadets and Juniors – and finished runner up.

Iranian junior wrestlers earned four medals, including two golds and two bronzes, to claim the second spot at the conclusion of the international sporting event, Press TV reported.

In the 85kg, Abbas Foroutan received a bye in his opening round match at Baku Sports Hall in the Azerbaijani capital, before overcoming Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani opponents and qualifying for the final showdown.

He won the contest against a representative from Uzbekistan 11-0 to take home the gold medal.

Alireza Abdollahi secured Iran's second gold in the 100kg with a victory over a Georgian contestant in the final encounter.

In the 63kg division, Ashkan Koushki collected a bronze after defeating compatriot Amir Hosserin Maqsoudi in a repechage bout.

An finally, Mehdi Khodabakhsi outmuscled an Azerbaijani rival in the repechage round of the 50kg weight class to earn a bronze medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meet started in Baku on April 13 and wraps up today.